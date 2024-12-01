Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: A section of an under-construction tunnel on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway collapsed in Kota on Sunday, leading to death of one person. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Three people were also injured in the incident which took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, in the Modak police station area.

"A portion of the tunnel, which is part of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, collapsed in the Modak area of Ramganj Mandi," reported PTI quoting Sujit Shankar, Superintendent of Police, Kota Rural.

The deceased person has been identified as Shamsher Singh (33), a resident of Uttarakhand's Dehradun. He was pulled out of the debris and rushed to the community health centre, where he was pronounced dead.

Soon after getting information, police and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials rushed to the spot.

The 4.9-km green overpass tunnel is being constructed under the hills of the Mukundra Tiger Reserve.

What exactly happened? Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ram Kalyan Meena, who supervised the rescue operation, said, “Four labourers were working at the construction site and one was trapped under the debris after a portion of the sidewall of the tunnel collapsed. The other three escaped with minor injuries."

Body kept in mortuary Shamsher Singh's body has been kept in a mortuary. The post-mortem will be conducted after Singh's family members arrive here. The injured were discharged on Sunday morning, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ghanshyam Meena.

Based on the post-mortem report, a case will be registered in the matter, he said.