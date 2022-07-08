Home / News / India / Delhi-Mumbai expressway to be linked to Jewar Airport
Delhi-Mumbai expressway to be linked to Jewar Airport
2 min read.08:42 AM ISTLivemint
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced that the Central government has approved the Greenfield connectivity project, which would require an investment of over ₹2,400 crore
Union Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced that the under-construction Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be linked to the upcoming Jewar International Airport in the next two years.
He said that the ministry has given approval for the Greenfield connectivity project, which would require an investment of over ₹2,400 crore.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which is executing the project, has received over a dozen bids for the 31.4 km long 6-lane expressway link.
Gadkari also said that the government has approved construction of a road linking Haryana to the upcoming Jewar International Airport in Gautam Budh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh.
Gadkari further said that construction of Greenfield connectivity to Jewar International Airport (connecting Delhi Mumbai Expressway) from DND Faridabad - Ballabhag Bypass KMP link in Gautam Budh Nagar district under Bharatmala project in the state of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana with a budget of ₹2,414.67 crore has been approved.
He said that construction of two flyovers of 2.5 kilometres length at Kushinagar, place of Lord Buddha's Parinirvana in Uttar Pradesh has been sanctioned with a budget of Rs. 42.67 crores.
In a series of tweets, he said these flyovers will be completed in 18 months. He said with their construction, the arrival of domestic and foreign tourists will be facilitated and the problem of traffic jam of local people will be solved.
Gadkari stated that the road shall be constructed on hybrid annuity mode with a total length of 31.425 km, adding that the construction period will be 2 years and it will also connect Agra, Mathura and West UP.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Gadkari said that the new six-lane tunnel at Khambatki Ghat on Pune-Satara Highway is expected to be completed by March next year.
The union minster said that the country is witnessing unprecedented infrastructural transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and unfolding 'Prosperity Through Connectivity. He said, New India demands world class infrastructure.
Highlighting that the existing 'S' curve in Satara-Pune direction will be completed soon, which would lead to a drastic reduction in accident risks, Gadkari said that the tunnel is a twin tunnel with three lanes each and over six kilometers, adding that the total capital cost for the project is approximately ₹926 crores.
