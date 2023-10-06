Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Vadodara stretch open, travel time and other details

Besides the Vadodara stretch, a 202 km section between Sohna-Dausa, and 244 km in Madhya Pradesh are also opened for public. The 1,386 km corridor is expected to be completed by 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Vadodara stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, bringing the project one step closer to completion. Travel time between Delhi and Vadodara is now 10 hours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Once fully operational for traffic, the project will reduce road travel time from the national capital to India's financial capital by 50 per cent to around 12 hours. The cross-country journey takes up to 24 hours at present. The project cuts through various states, including 79 km in Haryana, 373 km in Rajasthan, and 244 km in Madhya Pradesh, News18 reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In January, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari also shared pictures of the Vadodara-Virar section on social media site X (formerly Twitter). “Stunning views from Vadodara-Virar Section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. Limiting the distance for prosperous India," he wrote.

Here's all you need to know about the Delhi-Mumbai expressway: -The 1,382 km project passes through six states -- Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharastra.

-Worth ₹1 lakh crore, it is India's longest expressway project. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Over 1,200 km of the stretch has already been awarded and is under progress.

-The project was kick-started in 2018, foundation stone laid in 2019, and is expected to be fully operational by 2024.

-It is expected to chop time travelled vai road between Delhi to Mumbai in 12 hours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-An Advance Traffic Management System (ATMS) is being implemented to manage road crash incidents and enforcement of speed limit and other regulations, as per the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

-The expressway is expected to connect key hubs such as the Jawaharlal Nehru Port with a spur to Mumbai and the Delhi-Faridabad-Sohna section with a spur to Jewar Airport.

-Cities such as Jaipur, Kishangarh, Ajmer, Kota, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Surat are also expected to be transport linked via the corridor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-It will also serve 93 PM Gati Shakti Economic Nodes, 13 ports, eight major airports, and as many multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPs) along with the new upcoming greenfield airports such as Jewar Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport, and JNPT port.

-Motorcycles, scooters, three-wheelers, and tractors will likely not be allowed to ply on the expressway. These are at present not allowed over the 246-km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section as well.

