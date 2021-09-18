Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that the government is constructing the world's longest highway - Delhi-Mumbai Express Highway. According to Gadkari, the project will get over by March 2022. Gadkari made recent announcements after inspecting the Bharuch section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Friday said that the Narmada steel bridge was built in a record time of 32 months.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: 7 key points you should know

- The Expressway will be 1,380 km long and will go up to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), but now govt is also planning to take it up to Nariman Point.

-The expressway is being developed at a cost of ₹98,000 crores. The 1,380 kilometers long Delhi Mumbai expressway.

- The expressway will connect the urban centres of Delhi through the Delhi-Faridabad-Sohna section of the corridor along with a spur to Jewar Airport and Jawaharlal Nehru Port to Mumbai through a spur in Mumbai.

-Earlier, it used to take around 48 hours to cover the distance between Mumbai and Delhi by truck and 24-26 hours by car. But now, it will only take approximately 18-20 hours to cover the distance between Delhi and Mumbai by truck and 12-13 hours by car, according to Gadkari.

-Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will have Wayside Amenities at 93 places having facilities like ATMs, hotels, retail shops, food courts, charging stations for electric vehicles, and fuel stations. It will also be the first expressway in India to have helipads and fully equipped trauma centers at every 100 km for accident victims.

-Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is being developed as an environment-friendly expressway with a tree cover of 2 million trees, watered with drip irrigation along the entire stretch with a rainwater harvesting system at every 500 metres.

-The Delhi–Mumbai Expressway will be directly connected with various other expressways like Delhi–Noida Direct Flyway (DND Flyway) in Delhi, Kundli–Manesar–Palwal Expressway (KMP) in Haryana and Ahmedabad–Vadodara Expressway in Gujarat. In Maharashtra, it will be connected with Mumbai–Nagpur Expressway and Mumbai–Pune Expressway.

