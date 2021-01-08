The Central Railway announced that the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani superfast special train will speed up and have an additional halt at Gwalior from January 9 onwards.

"From January 9, passengers travelling by Rajdhani Superfast special between Mumbai and Delhi will reach their destination faster than before, with revised timings and an additional halt at Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. This will reduce travel time and enhance passenger convenience," Union Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted.

Rajdhani superfast special train will leave Mumbai's CSMT on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 4 pm and reach Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin at 9.55 am the next day.

Similarly, the train will depart from Hazrat Nizamuddin at 4.55 pm every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday and reach at CSMT at 11.15 am the next day, the Railway Ministry said.

Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani halts

The revised halts include Kalyan, Nashik Road, Jalgaon, Bhopal, Jhansi, Gwalior and Agra Cantt.

In view of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Ministry said, "Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains. Passengers are advised to adhere all norms, standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to COVID-19 during the boarding, travel and at destination."

