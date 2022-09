After a 'whistling' sound was heard on the right side of the Boeing 737 aircraft cockpit, Delhi-Mumbai flight of Vistara airlines returned midway to Delhi on 5 September, a DGCA official said.

Soon after the incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation ordered a probe, though no structural deficiency was observed during preliminary ground inspection of the plane, the official said.

The private airliner Vistara confirmed the return of its Mumbai flight UK 951 back to Delhi, adding that the pilot decided to do so after a technical snag was detected shortly after its take-off.

"Vistara operated (Delhi-Mumbai) flight UK 951 was involved in an air turnback to Delhi as a whistling sound was heard from the right side in the cockpit. Aircraft has landed safely," the official stated.

The airliner arranged an alternate aircraft to fly the passengers to their destination, it said in a statement.

Vistara is a joint venture of Tata and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA). The Tata Group also owns Air India beside Vistara its low-cost international arm Air India Express and it holds a majority stake in low-cost airline AirAsia India.

With PTI inputs.