Delhi-Mumbai Vistara flight returns midway at IGI airport after tech glitch

Delhi-Mumbai Vistara flight returns midway at IGI airport after tech glitch1 min read . 05 Sep 2022
- The Mumbai-bound flight witnessed a 'whistling' sound in the cockpit, after which the pilot decided to land the aircraft at Delhi's IGI airport.
After a 'whistling' sound was heard on the right side of the Boeing 737 aircraft cockpit, Delhi-Mumbai flight of Vistara airlines returned midway to Delhi on 5 September, a DGCA official said.
After a 'whistling' sound was heard on the right side of the Boeing 737 aircraft cockpit, Delhi-Mumbai flight of Vistara airlines returned midway to Delhi on 5 September, a DGCA official said.
Soon after the incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation ordered a probe, though no structural deficiency was observed during preliminary ground inspection of the plane, the official said.
Soon after the incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation ordered a probe, though no structural deficiency was observed during preliminary ground inspection of the plane, the official said.
The private airliner Vistara confirmed the return of its Mumbai flight UK 951 back to Delhi, adding that the pilot decided to do so after a technical snag was detected shortly after its take-off.
The private airliner Vistara confirmed the return of its Mumbai flight UK 951 back to Delhi, adding that the pilot decided to do so after a technical snag was detected shortly after its take-off.
"Vistara operated (Delhi-Mumbai) flight UK 951 was involved in an air turnback to Delhi as a whistling sound was heard from the right side in the cockpit. Aircraft has landed safely," the official stated.
"Vistara operated (Delhi-Mumbai) flight UK 951 was involved in an air turnback to Delhi as a whistling sound was heard from the right side in the cockpit. Aircraft has landed safely," the official stated.
The airliner arranged an alternate aircraft to fly the passengers to their destination, it said in a statement.
The airliner arranged an alternate aircraft to fly the passengers to their destination, it said in a statement.
Vistara is a joint venture of Tata and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA). The Tata Group also owns Air India beside Vistara its low-cost international arm Air India Express and it holds a majority stake in low-cost airline AirAsia India.
Vistara is a joint venture of Tata and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA). The Tata Group also owns Air India beside Vistara its low-cost international arm Air India Express and it holds a majority stake in low-cost airline AirAsia India.
With PTI inputs.
With PTI inputs.