Delhi-NCR accounts for more than 56% of vehicle thefts in India: Report

According to the report, India’s most popular hatchbacks, the Maruti Wagon R and Maruti Swift were tied at first place as most stolen cars, closely followed by Hyundai Creta. Hyundai Santro, Honda City and Hyundai i10 were in third, fourth and fifth place, respectively. “It is evident that the cars with the greatest demand (and consequently, longer delivery timelines) were the favourite among thieves,“ the report said.

