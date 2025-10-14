Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: CAQM invokes actions under Stage I of GRAP as air quality deteriorates

The Commission for Air Quality Management has implemented Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan with immediate effect in response to worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR.

“The Sub-Committee on GRAP in its meeting held today reviewed the air quality scenario in the region, IMD/IITM forecast and observed as under: The AQI of Delhi has been recorded 211 on 14.10.2025 ('Poor' Category). Further, the forecast by IMD/ IITM has also predicted AQI to remain in 'Poor' category in coming days. The Sub-Committee , accordingly, decides to invoke all actions under Stage-I ('Poor' Air Qualityf of thc extant GRAP in the entire NCR, with immediate effect,” said CAQM in a statement.

It further added that the actions under Stage-l of the extant GRAP shall be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all the agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further.

"All implementing agencies shall keep strict vigil and intensify measures of the extant GRAP schedule. Citizens may be requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under GRAP Stage-I."

The Sub-Committee, shall be keeping a close watch on the air quality scenario and review the situation from time to time for further appropriate decision depending upon the Air Quality in Delhi and forecast made by IMD/IITM, noted the agency.

As per GRAP, the AQI has four stages: Stage I (Poor), Stage II (Very Poor), Stage III (Severe), and Stage IV (Severe Plus).

Restrictions under GRAP 1 Some of the key measures mandated under GRAP Stage 1 are —

Thorough checks on polluting vehicles, better traffic management, and emission controls in industries, power plants, and brick kilns. 2. Ban open waste burning, limit diesel generator use, and ban the use of coal or firewood in eateries.

3. Regular collection of municipal solid waste (MSW), construction & demolition (C&D) waste, and hazardous wastes from designated dump sites, ensuring that no waste is illegally dumped in open land areas.

What must Delhi-NCR residents do? According to CAQM, after implementation of GRAP 1, residents must follow the below given practices —