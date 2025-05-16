Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: CAQM invokes actions under Stage I of GRAP as air quality remains in poor category

Delhi Air Pollution: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday invoked the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-I in Delhi-NCR after the national capital's air quality deteriorates.

The decision was taken after the Sub-Committee on GRAP in its meeting held on May 16.

"The committee noted the sudden and sharp deterioration in AQI since early morning of May 15 due to long range transport of dust caused by substantial wind speeds which is purely episodic in nature. Further, the Sub-Committee held its meeting on May 16 to review the air quality scenario in the region.

"Owing to strong and variable surface winds, expected improvement in AQI was not observed and AQI of Delhi was recorded Marginally lower at 278 on 16.05.2025. The forecast by IMD/ IITM has also predicted the AQI to be in lower range of "Poor Category" on 17.05.2025. The Sub-Committee, accordingly, decides to invoke all actions under Stage-l ('Poor Air Quality) of the extant GRAP in the entire NCR, with immediate effect," said the CAQM.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

According to the IMD, the sudden wind gusts reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph swept across Palam and adjoining areas, bringing in significant dust from Rajasthan. This caused the unusual deterioration in the air quality in May in the national capital.

What the CAQM said — Actions under Stage-l of the extant GRAP shall be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all the agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further. A11 implementing agencies shall keep strict vigil and intensify measures of the extent GRAP schedule. Advertisement

— Citizens may be requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under GRAP Stage-I.

— All the agencies concerned are also required to take note of various actions and the targeted timelines as envisaged in the comprehensive policy issued by the Commission to curb air pollution in the NCR and take appropriate actions accordingly in the field, particularly the dust mitigation measures.