Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Punjab records 484 stubble-burning cases on Diwali, nearly 3,000 farm fires in 2024 so far

  • Punjab records 484 stubble-burning cases on Thursday, the highest in 2024, bringing the total to 2,950. Sangrur reports 89 cases, leading the districts.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published1 Nov 2024, 05:17 PM IST
The number of stubble-burning cases increases in Punjab.
The number of stubble-burning cases increases in Punjab.

As Delhi's air quality deteriorated further thanks to the relentless bursting of firecrackers despite a ban to celebrate Diwali, its neighbouring state, Punjab, on Thursday reported 484 stubble-burning cases. This is the highest number of cases in a single day in 2024. According to data from the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), the total number of stubble-burning cases in the state this year has now reached 2,950.

Out of all the districts in Punjab, Sangrur reported 89 cases of stubble burning, the highest number on Thursday. Following Sangrur, Ferozepur reported 65 cases, whereas Mansa reported 40 cases.

 

Also Read | Delhi air quality slips to 'very poor' ahead of Diwali

This year, Amritsar has reported the maximum number of cases at 529, whereas Tarn Taran has recorded 444 cases. Sangrur has recorded 348 cases.

The Sangrur administration is taking stringent action against officials who were not able to avoid such incidents, a Hindustan Times report said, citing Sandeep Rishi, deputy commissioner of Sangrur. The district has reported 147 incidents of stubble burning in the last three days.

 

Also Read | Delhi-NCR chokes on Diwali as smog blankets skies, air quality 'very poor'

The administration has suspended eight officials and registered cases against three employees under section 14 of the Commission for Air Quality Monitoring (CAQM) Act.

Additionally, a letter has been written to higher officials to their departments to suspend three other officials, the report added. The state has observed a rise in stubble-burning cases due to paddy harvesting and burning of crop residue.

Other districts such as Patiala, Ferozepur and Mansa have been witnessing a rising number of farm fire incidents in the last few days.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality has dropped from ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ mainly due to local pollution sources, according to a PTI report citing an analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).

 

Also Read | Maharashtra air pollution: Mumbai, Pune, Thane among cities with 'poor' AQI

As per the analysis, farm fires have contributed only 4.44 per cent to Delhi’s air quality level whereas local sources have contributed over 95 per cent.

The transport sector contributes more than half to Delhi’s air quality level, residential burning contributes nearly 13 per cent, industrial emissions account for 11 per cent and construction activities provide around 7 per cent.

"This year, the air quality has worsened even though the contribution of farm fires has remained significantly lower than previous years," the report quoted Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director of research and advocacy at the CSE as saying.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Nov 2024, 05:17 PM IST
Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Punjab records 484 stubble-burning cases on Diwali, nearly 3,000 farm fires in 2024 so far

