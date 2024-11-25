Delhi-NCR air pollution: Supreme Court asks CAQM to consider reopening schools, says not reducing GRAP-4 measures till…

Delhi-NCR air pollution: The Supreme Court says that unless it is satisfied that there is a consistent improvement in AQI, it can't order the easing of curbs to GRAP-3 or GRAP-2.

Livemint
Published25 Nov 2024, 03:36 PM IST
People venture out on a foggy winter morning amid rising air pollution in Delhi. Air pollution level in Delhi-NCR remains in the 'very poor' category,
People venture out on a foggy winter morning amid rising air pollution in Delhi. Air pollution level in Delhi-NCR remains in the ’very poor’ category,

Delhi NCR-Air pollution: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to consider reopening schools, saying that many students lack mid-day meals and online education.

The top court directed CAQM to immediately consider whether any relaxation can be given for holding physical classes for schools and educational institutions.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih also observed that a large number of students did not have air purifiers.

The court said that several sections of society were adversely affected due to GRAP IV, including labourers and daily wagers. However, the bench said that it was not easing GRAP-4 restrictions until it was satisfied that there was a consistent downward trend in the air quality index (AQI).

The court also sought updated AQI figures of Delhi till Wednesday.

It also asked all states to use funds collected as labour cess to provide mitigating measures for labourers and daily wagers and directed them to start providing subsistence allowances during the period of the ban on construction.

GRAP-4 restrictions specifically relate to restricting entry of trucks carrying non-essential goods into the national capital.

First implemented in 2017, the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the capital and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation.

Meanwhile, according to the latest Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Delhi's air quality improved to 'poor' on Monday.

At 9 am, the national capital's AQI was recorded at 281, compared to 318 at 4 pm on Sunday, CPCB data showed.

AQI levels

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Forecast

The minimum temperature was recorded at 14 degrees Celsius, 2.7 notches above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Met office has forecast moderate fog during the morning or night hours.

First Published:25 Nov 2024, 03:36 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaDelhi-NCR air pollution: Supreme Court asks CAQM to consider reopening schools, says not reducing GRAP-4 measures till…

