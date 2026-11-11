Delhi-NCR air pollution: What SC wants Delhi and 3 neighbouring states to do about polluting vehicles

The Supreme Court has sought details from Delhi and three neighbouring states on the steps being taken to prevent over-age and non-compliant vehicles from entering and operating in the National Capital Region (NCR), expressing concern over the rising contribution of vehicular emissions to air pollution.

The governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan, along with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Police, have been directed to file their responses within two weeks. They must provide details of the enforcement measures already in place, as well as additional short-term and long-term strategies to tackle vehicular pollution.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana also sought information on the rules governing the movement and entry of private and commercial vehicles into Delhi-NCR, particularly those arriving from neighbouring states.

SC seeks details of action against vehicles violating emission norms The court has asked the authorities to explain the mechanisms used to identify and regulate vehicles that fail to meet the prescribed emission standards. This includes enforcement of Pollution Under Control (PUC) certification requirements.

Highlighting the cross-border nature of the problem, the bench observed that Delhi-NCR faces pollution from vehicles operating within the region as well as those entering it from neighbouring states. It also expressed concern over the large number of commercial and private vehicles contributing to the pollution burden.

"There can be little doubt that the issue warrants urgent and immediate intervention," the bench said, as quoted by PTI.

The authorities have also been asked to furnish figures on enforcement action, including the number of vehicles inspected, issued challans, refused entry or subjected to other proceedings for violating the rules.

Additionally, the court wants to know how Delhi and neighbouring states coordinate their efforts to monitor inter-state vehicular movement and ensure that vehicles comply with prescribed emission standards.

"The respective authorities shall also indicate the specific measures proposed to strengthen the existing enforcement mechanisms, together with a time-bound roadmap for their implementation," the bench said.

SC flags rising vehicular emissions despite decline in stubble burning The Supreme Court has also directed the four states to respond to recommendations put forward by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and the amicus curiae, while detailing any further steps they intend to introduce.

The directions were issued on November 6 during the hearing of a suo motu case concerning air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

The bench noted that data showed a considerable reduction in stubble-burning incidents across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan. However, it said the figures also highlighted an emerging concern over the growing contribution of vehicular emissions to air pollution.

"While this development is certainly laudable, the same data also brings to the fore a converse and equally pressing concern, namely, the sharp increase in issues attributable to vehicular emissions," it said.