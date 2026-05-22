Delhi-NCR, Andhra Pradesh reel under ‘severe’ heatwave — IMD issues heavy rain warning for Bengaluru

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued another severe heatwave warning as high temperatures continue to scorch northwest and central India.

IMD scientist Naresh Kumar told ANI that heatwave conditions are likely to continue for at least another week across large parts of Northwest, Central and East India.

“We anticipate that heatwave conditions will persist across parts of Northwest, Central, and most of East India for the next 6 to 7 days,” he said. “We have issued an 'Orange Alert' for Punjab, Haryana, NCR-Delhi region, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.”

The IMD has also issued a ‘Red alert’ for East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh and certain parts of Vidarbha for the next three days.

‘Orange’ alert for Delhi-NCR The weather agency issued an “orange” alert for a severe heatwave in Delhi till 27 May. Kumar told ANI that temperatures in Delhi-NCR are hovering above 45°C and similar conditions are expected to continue through the week.

According to the IMD’s bulletin, Delhi will experience a mainly clear sky accompanied by gruelling heatwave conditions. Temperatures in Delhi are expected to hover between a scorching 44°C and 46 °C, remaining markedly above normal.

The IMD also predicted "Warm Night" conditions at isolated places across Delhi, with minimum temperatures staying well above the seasonal average.

Heatwave warnings across states The intense heat is not restricted to Delhi. The IMD highlights that:

Uttar Pradesh & Punjab : Severe heatwave pockets are expected in East Uttar Pradesh, alongside persistent heatwave conditions in West Uttar Pradesh and Punjab through the week.

: Severe heatwave pockets are expected in East Uttar Pradesh, alongside persistent heatwave conditions in West Uttar Pradesh and Punjab through the week. Rajasthan : West Rajasthan will initially experience heatwave conditions, upgrading to a severe heatwave by 25 to 27 May, while East Rajasthan remains under a constant heatwave.

: West Rajasthan will initially experience heatwave conditions, upgrading to a severe heatwave by 25 to 27 May, while East Rajasthan remains under a constant heatwave. Central & East India: Pockets of East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh will struggle under severe heat waves until 25 May. Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha are also on the list for heatwave warnings over the next few days. The highest maximum temperature in the country was recently clocked at a blistering 48.2°C in Banda, Uttar Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh weather today Heatwave is expected to intensify over Andhra Pradesh over the next four days, according to the Visakhapatnam Meteorological Department.

People have been advised to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel between 11 am and 4 pm, when temperatures are expected to remain at their peak, according to an Economic Times (ET) report, citing Jagannath Kumar, official from the regional Met dept.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued a severe heatwave warning, categorising regional temperature expectations into three primary brackets:

45°C to 47°C (Severe Heatwave Zone): Extreme temperatures are expected to impact coastal and central districts, specifically affecting parts of Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Markapuram, and Prakasam.

44°C to 45°C (High Intensity Zone): Slightly lower but dangerous thresholds will be felt across regions, including Kakinada, Vizianagaram, Nandyal, and YSR Kadapa.

40°C to 43°C (Moderate to High Heat Zone): Normal to elevated summer temperatures will continue to prevail in the northern coastal districts and parts of Rayalaseema, including Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Parvathipuram, Manyam, Alluri Seetharama Raju, Anakapalli, Kurnool, Nellore, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati.

Rain alert in India A contrasting weather pattern is emerging in eastern and northeastern India, where isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is projected to cause localised flooding and disruptions.

Under the influence of multiple cyclonic circulations and lower-level troughs, major meteorological action is anticipated in the East and Northeast:

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya : These states are on alert for isolated very heavy rainfall.

: These states are on alert for isolated very heavy rainfall. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim : Severe downpours are anticipated, particularly on 23 May, when very heavy rainfall is predicted at a few places.

: Severe downpours are anticipated, particularly on 23 May, when very heavy rainfall is predicted at a few places. South Peninsular India: Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall paired with thunderstorms and gusty winds will affect Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Interior Karnataka. ‘Yellow’ alert for heavy rain in Bengaluru Bengaluru is expected to experience scattered thunderstorms today, with temperatures hovering around a maximum of 31°C and a minimum of 22°C.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru until Sunday, 24 May, due to unstable pre-monsoon conditions, warning residents to prepare for intense showers, lightning, and gusty winds.