Air Pollution case: Amid rising pollution levels in Delhi-NCR, the Supreme Court on 7 November called for substituting paddy cultivation with other crops in an attempt to reduce stubble burning, pointing out that paddy was not a native of the state.

A top bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia was hearing cases related to air pollution in Delhi- NCR. The court said paddy was not native to the Punjab, and that a switch to alternative crops may only occur if MSP is not given for paddy but for the alternative crops.

The court said paddy was not native to the Punjab, and that a switch to alternative crops may only occur if MSP is not given for paddy but for the alternative crops.

"The switch over can only occur when the MSP is not granted for paddy but is given to an alternative crop, something which the Central Government, in any case, is seeking to encourage by growing and utilization of the traditional crops," the top court order stated as quoted by Bar and Bench.

This order came in the backdrop of its direction that farmers should stop the stubble burning forthwith in northern States of Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh saying it was one of the major contributors to air pollution.

Air pollution levels can be high during the winter months for a number of reasons, including dust and vehicular pollution, dry-cold weather, stubble burning, burning crop residues after the harvest season, and commuting. The farmers burn straw stubble which remains in fields after harvest of grains like wheat and paddy, to prepare the fields for the next set of crops.

Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE Updates The bench expressed concern about the government not being able to stop stubble burning, however, it did acknowledge that while stubble burning may not be the sole cause of air pollution, it does remain a substantial contributor.

Also Read: Early winter break in Delhi schools due to severe air pollution. Details here The suggestions to phase out paddy came from Advocate General of Punjab Gurminder Singh. He suggested to the court that paddy cultivation must be phased out to be substituted with other crops, and the Central government must explore the options for giving Minimum Support Price (MSP) for other crops rather than for paddy. Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan also noted that paddy should not have been grown in Punjab as it has reduced groundwater levels.

"You are promoting millets on one hand and then letting paddy ruin groundwater...," Justice Kaul told the Central government. "The crop is destroying the water table of the State. The problem just goes on each year," he added.

After this, the bench said paddy was not native to the Punjab, and that a switch to alternative crops may only occur if MSP is not given for paddy, aligning with the Central government's aim to encourage the cultivation of traditional crops like millets.

(With inputs from PTI)

