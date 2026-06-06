Delhi-NCR awaits the arrival of southwest monsoon: Here's when it is likely to arrive

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed a spell of thunderstorms and heavy showers last week, following which hopes have now risen among city residents for the onset of the southwest monsoon in the region to provide relief from the heat.

The southwest monsoon arrived in Kerala on 4 June, roughly five days after the India Meteorological Department (IMD)'s prediction, followed by its arrival in Maharashtra two days later, the Hindustan Times reported.

As residents of Delhi await the arrival of the southwest monsoon and the respite it is expected to bring from the heat, the monsoon has so far advanced into parts of the west-central and east-central Arabian Sea, Karnataka, the entire Goa region, sections of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, most of Tamil Nadu, and the southwest Bay of Bengal.

Also Read | Southwest monsoon hits Kerala three days behind schedule

Excluding parts of Manipur and Mizoram, the southwest monsoon has also extended into areas of the west-central, northeastern and northwestern Bay of Bengal.

The report suggests that despite the late start, the monsoon is expected to hit the national capital by the third week of June.

When is the monsoon's arrival expected in Delhi? According to the weather agency's tracking map, Delhi-NCR is likely to witness the monsoon sometime between 25 and 30 June. Along with Delhi-NCR, other parts of the northern states can also expect relief at the same time.

Once the monsoon arrives in Delhi, it is expected to travel further northwest into parts of Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Southwest monsoon to cover more parts of southern states In the coming days, the southwest monsoon is likely to advance further into Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, while also extending to parts of Telangana, the remaining regions of Tamil Nadu, and more areas across the Arabian Sea, the Bay of Bengal and northeastern India.

According to the IMD, the northern limit of the monsoon currently passes through Mangalore, Uthagamandalam, Kodaikanal and Thoothukudi.

Rain expected on Sunday The IMD has forecast thunderstorms with rain on Saturday and Sunday, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 36 degrees Celsius, PTI reported.

Earlier on Saturday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 26.4 degrees Celsius, 1.2 notches below the season's average.

Also Read | Rain cools north India, Delhi sees coolest June start in 3 years

Delhi sees drop in temperature The national capital saw a sharp drop in the maximum and minimum temperatures on Friday after parts of the city received light to moderate rain in the early hours of the day due to a western disturbance.

Safdarjung, the city's base weather station, saw a drop of 3.7 degrees in the minimum temperature, which settled at 26 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature was recorded at 35.8 degrees Celsius, 4.2 degrees below normal.

Safdarjung also recorded 0.1 mm of rain between 2:30 am and 5:30 am on Friday. No further rain was recorded after that until 5:30 pm on Friday, as per data from the IMD.

Other weather stations also showed a similar drop in temperature.

Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius, 6.2 degrees below normal. The maximum at Palam was 35.6 degrees Celsius, 5.4 degrees below normal.

The temperature dropped to 25.2 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road, while it was 23.1 degrees Celsius at Ridge. The maximum at Lodhi Road was 35.4 degrees Celsius, while at Ridge, it was 35.2 degrees Celsius.