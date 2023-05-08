Delhi-NCR braces for cloudy skies and strong winds as heavy rain lashes

Heavy rainfall occurred in various areas of Delhi, while dense clouds were present over the Delhi-NCR region on Monday morning.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a dust storm and light rain affected multiple parts of Delhi on Sunday, causing the temperature to drop by two degrees below the average for this time of the year, reaching 37.4 degrees Celsius.
As per the Delhi-NCR branch of the Meteorological Department, there will be thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate rainfall in some areas of Delhi such as Narela, Alipur, Burari, Model Town, and Karawal Nagar, as well as in nearby areas including Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Gulaoti, and Siyana.
During the period from 8:30 AM to 8:30 PM on Sunday, the rainfall measurements recorded by the Palam observatory amounted to 0.6 mm, whereas the Safdarjung observatory recorded 4.2 mm of rain.
According to the Meteorological Department, Monday, May 8th, is expected to have partly cloudy skies with powerful surface winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kilometers per hour. The highest and lowest temperatures are anticipated to remain around 38 and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Delhi has experienced more than double the expected amount of rainfall during the pre-monsoon period from March 1 to May 31. This has been caused by consecutive Western disturbances that occurred over the last two weeks.
The Safdarjung Observatory, which is Delhi's primary weather station, has recorded a rainfall amount that is 221% more than usual during this period, measuring 119 mm instead of the typical 37.1 mm. Normally, it registers only 48 mm of rain throughout the entire pre-monsoon period.
