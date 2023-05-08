Delhi-NCR braces for cloudy skies and strong winds as heavy rain lashes

As per the Delhi-NCR branch of the Meteorological Department, there will be thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate rainfall in some areas of Delhi such as Narela, Alipur, Burari, Model Town, and Karawal Nagar, as well as in nearby areas including Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Gulaoti, and Siyana.

