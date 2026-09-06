Delhi-NCR braces for more rain as IMD issues alert for another spell of ‘heavy’ showers– full weather report here

Delhi is all set to receive another spell of heavy showers today after two days of intense rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued rainfall alert on Sunday, 6 September, for the national capital and several neighbouring states.

IMD in a post on X stated, “The Low Pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh & adjoining southwest Uttar Pradesh lay over Southwest Uttar Pradesh & neighbourhood at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 06th September 2026. It is likely to move east-northeastwards during next 24 hours.”

Advertisement

The prevailing atmospheric conditions indicate possibility of “heavy rainfall” at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. All of these states are on yellow alert today. As per latest weather forecast, monsoon trough was present at mean sea level, passing through Sri Ganganagar, Delhi, “centre of Low Pressure area over Southwest Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood, Satna, Daltonganj, Bankura and thence eastwards towards Tripura.”

Advertisement

Delhi weather today The weather office forecasted “generally cloudy sky” and predicted a spell of very light to light rain at many places during afternoon or evening. The maximum is expected to be -1.5°C to 1.5°C near normal and hover around 24°C to 26°C. Meanwhile, the minimum temperatures would most likely settle -1.6°C to -3.0°C below normal in the range of 31°C to 33°C.

Delhi residents woke up to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds on 5 September. IMD had issued an orange alert for the day. On Saturday, the national capital received 29.8mm of rainfall, taking its total annual rainfall to 814.5mm, against its annual long-period average (LPA) of 774.4mm. Palam registered highest rainfall measuring 35.6 mm on Saturday, followed by Lodhi Road which received 30.8. mm rain in the 24-hour period ending on 6 September at 8:30 AM.

Advertisement

Heavy and sudden downpour on Janmashtami ended days of dry spell. The city's drainage system was overwhelmed by the massive amount of rain within a few hours due to which several roads and streets and low-lying areas were inundated, causing congestion at prominent locations. Even the area near Indira Gandhi International Airport was waterlogged which disrupted flight operations as commuters struggled to navigate through inundated stretches around the terminals.

Forecast for rest of India The monsoon is set to remain active across eastern and northeastern regions as well, with heavy showers likely in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Delhi-NCR braces for more rain as IMD issues alert for another spell of ‘heavy’ showers– full weather report here