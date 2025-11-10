Delhi-NCR breathes ‘very poor’ air as AQI touches 391; CAQM says GRAP 3 not needed

Air quality in Delhi-NCR worsened to “very poor” on Monday, as residents woke up to another morning of a smog-blanketed sky, burning eyes, and difficulty breathing.

Delhi's daily average AQI continues to remain at the higher end of the very poor category, especially in the mornings. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi AQI was at 391 at 8 am on Monday.

Currently in the “very poor” category, the capital city's air is on the brink of turning “severe” soon.

Forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) indicated that the overall air quality is likely to stay in the "very poor" category in the coming days.

In visuals from around AIIMS Delhi, toxic smog was seen enveloping the sky, as the AQI in the area was recorded at 378, indicating very poor air quality, this morning.

However, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday said that the air quality in Delhi showed a slight improvement and decided against invoking stricter curbs under Stage 3.

CAQM says Stage 3 curbs not needed According to the panel, Delhi's hourly average AQI stood at 391 at 10 am but improved to 370 by 4 pm and further to 365 at 5 pm.

Therefore, the CAQM sub-committee decided that there was no need to invoke Stage 3 restrictions of GRAP at present. However, they said that the ongoing measures under Stages 1 and 2 will continue in the National Capital Region.

The panel said it is closely monitoring the situation and will review the air quality scenario as required.

GRAP Stage III curbs are typically invoked when the air quality reaches “severe” levels, with an AQI of 401-450.

What are the curbs under GRAP Stage 3? GRAP Stage 3 entails a ban on non-essential construction work.

Classes up to grade V are required to shift to hybrid mode under Stage 3. Parents and students have the option to choose online education wherever available.

Under Stage 3, the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars (4-wheelers) is restricted in Delhi and nearby NCR districts. Persons with disabilities are exempt.

Gurugram-Noida AQI According to CPCB, the air quality in Noida and Greater Noida was in the “very poor” category, with AQI at 366 and 340, respectively.