Delhi-NCR: Centre's air quality panel allows resumption of construction1 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2021, 12:49 PM IST
Centre's air quality panel on Monday allowed the resumption of construction
The Centre's air quality panel on Monday allowed the resumption of construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR with immediate effect.
