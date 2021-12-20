Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Delhi-NCR: Centre's air quality panel allows resumption of construction

Delhi-NCR: Centre's air quality panel allows resumption of construction

People sit around a bonfire to keep themselves warm on a cold morning, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 12:49 PM IST Livemint

Centre's air quality panel on Monday allowed the resumption of construction

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Centre's air quality panel on Monday allowed the resumption of construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR with immediate effect.

The Centre's air quality panel on Monday allowed the resumption of construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR with immediate effect.

Check more details

Check more details

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!