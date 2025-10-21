Delhi-NCR chokes after Diwali: Dwarka, Mundka among top 10 places with worst AQI, breathing polluted air in capital city

Delhi-NCR is choking a day after Diwali as pollution levels spiked to hazardous levels. Delhiites woke up to a thick layer of smog blanketing the National Capital on Tuesday, October 21.
As several areas across Delhi-NCR suffer from deteriorating air quality, the city reported an AQI of 359 which falls in the very poor category, according to Central Pollution Control Board data at 10:40 AM. With over 33 million people at risk of respiratory infections due to high pollution level, it's time to turn to the areas across Delhi-NCR with the worst air quality as GRAP 2 rules take effect.
An AQI between 301and 400 is considered very poor and those above 400 are termed as severe, as per CPCB parameters in a 500 AQI scale. While most of Delhi reeled under high pollution levels, some places recorded ‘poor’ air quality which is much better than the toxic levels in certain areas that pose health risk. Sri Aurobindo Marg at 257 AQI level and Sirifort at 275 AQI level were among one of the best places in Delhi-NCR with lowest AQI.
The extremely high pollution levels come almost a week after Supreme Court's historic ruling when it lifted blanket ban on manufacture, sale and burning of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR. It permitted use of only green crackers, which emit 30 percent less pollution than conventional crackers, during specified hours of the day for Diwali festivities. However, burning of crackers on Diwali brought implications for those already suffering from respiratory illnesses and asthma patients.