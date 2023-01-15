Delhi-NCR cold wave: Biting cold, icy winds start tonight2 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2023, 05:56 AM IST
A cold wave has started to spread through areas of north India, bringing icy winds from snow-covered mountains.
Between January 16 and January 18, many areas of Delhi and the NCR are likely to experience a cold wave, as per the head of the regional weather forecasting centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD). On January 17 and 18, Aya Nagar and Ridge should experience a minimum temperature of about 3 degrees Celsius, said Kuldeep Srivastava.