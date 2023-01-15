Delhi-NCR cold wave: Biting cold, icy winds start tonight

Delhi-NCR cold wave: Biting cold, icy winds start tonight2 min read . 05:56 AM IST
A cold wave has started to spread through areas of north India, bringing icy winds from snow-covered mountains.
Between January 16 and January 18, many areas of Delhi and the NCR are likely to experience a cold wave, as per the head of the regional weather forecasting centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD). On January 17 and 18, Aya Nagar and Ridge should experience a minimum temperature of about 3 degrees Celsius, said Kuldeep Srivastava.
Snow in sections of the Himalayas and Kashmir is expected to intensify, which will be the cause of these chilly winds. Avalanche warnings were issued for a number of areas, with Kupwara receiving a "high danger" notice and eight other districts receiving a "medium danger" alert.
“Dense fog very likely in isolated pockets during night and morning hours over Bihar during next five days; Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand during next four days and Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, north Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and Tripura during next two days," as per the IMD forecast.
On January 14, a cold wave started to spread through areas of north India, bringing icy winds from snow-covered mountains that caused Churu, Rajasthan, to see a lowest temperature of -0.7°C, the lowest minimum temperature for plains.
Officials claimed that Fatehpur, also in Rajasthan, reported -3.5°C but that the data had not yet been verified. They attributed the reading to an automatic station rather than the manual recordings that are often made at local weather stations.
Beginning over Rajasthan and Gujarat, the cold winds from the mountains will soon spread to Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh and western Madhya Pradesh on January 14 and 15, as per Mahesh Palawat of Skymet weather services.
The cold-wave stretch will be the last of its kind for the season, as per Palawat, and temperatures in this area are predicted to climb once more on January 23–24. There will likely be a small decline starting on January 26 but it won't be very noticeable.
