Delhi-NCR cold wave: Biting cold, icy winds start tonight

Between January 16 and January 18, many areas of Delhi and the NCR are likely to experience a cold wave, as per the head of the regional weather forecasting centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD). On January 17 and 18, Aya Nagar and Ridge should experience a minimum temperature of about 3 degrees Celsius, said Kuldeep Srivastava.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}