Delhi-NCR: Constant downpour, smog causing surge in respiratory ailments

On preventive measures, Dr Nikhil said, "Each year we tell that this fog and smog is dangerous. If you are already on some medicines, you should be taking them very regularly. You can take some steam in the morning and evening that is going to help you. Some home remedies like taking ginger and honey in lukewarm water, and doing warm saline gargles are very effective in controlling the symptoms, avoiding going out at that time and choosing a better time in the afternoon to go out for all your activities. And even if you have to do exercises, try to do indoor exercises more, don't do outdoor exercises and further. If you develop any symptoms you should be consulting a doctor immediately."