NEW DELHI: Delhi-NCR is one of the top sources driving travel demand, said a study by Thomas Cook India released on Tuesday. The region is showing a 60% month-on-month growth since the country opened up after June this year, it said. Owing to lockdown fatigue and pent-up demand, the city's travellers have been making swift bookings.

Since travel fully reopened in June this year, the company said it has seen a surge in demand out of Delhi for the upcoming festive and winter season, both for domestic and outbound travel. Expo 2020 in Dubai and honeymoon travel owing to the marriage season in the north are also boosting travel growth from the capital.

The company added that the demand is close to 65% of pre-pandemic levels overall and domestic travel is growing at a 290% rate from two years ago. International travel, while still limited because of bubble flight arrangements, is about 55% of what it was two years ago in September 2019.

Maldives, Switzerland, France, Russia, Spain, Egypt are the top destinations of choice, other than brisk demand for Expo 2020 Dubai. Additionally, the capital is also seeing a strong demand for overseas education travel, it added.

Travel trends for Delhi also include a survey the company did in which it found that 62% prefer international destinations including Maldives, Dubai, Switzerland and France while 78% prefer domestic holidays; Kashmir, Leh-Ladakh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, with North East and Andamans now seeing strong demand. It clarified that its data does not add up to 100% as multiple-choice options were provided to customers and people chose both options in some cases.

"Key segments driving demand are families, millennials/young professionals, honeymooners, business and business-leisure, students and spiritual tourism. About 60% customers from Delhi also said they enjoy travelling with family or multi-generational family members, while the remaining are split between couples, solo travellers and friends," Romil Pant, senior vice president, leisure travel, Thomas Cook India said.

