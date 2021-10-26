Delhi-NCR driving travel demand: Thomas Cook India

Travel trends for Delhi also include a survey the company did in which it found that 62% prefer international destinations including Maldives, Dubai, Switzerland and France while 78% prefer domestic holidays; Kashmir, Leh-Ladakh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, with North East and Andamans now seeing strong demand. It clarified that its data does not add up to 100% as multiple-choice options were provided to customers and people chose both options in some cases.