Rains hit Delhi and its neighbouring areas, including Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram, on Thursday morning. At 6 am, the temperature in Delhi was recorded at 15 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted cloudy skies with light to moderate drizzle throughout the day in parts of Delhi-NCR. The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 25 degrees Celsius, according to the weather department.

Here's what IMD predicted IMD has further predicted heavy rainfall, snowfall with hail very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha with rainfall at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh.

Moreover, thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds over isolated places in Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi.

Heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh The MeT office has issued an orange alert for Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi districts in Himachal Pradesh, forecasting heavy rainfall, snowfall, and thunderstorms in the coming days, as reported by PTI.

Rain and snowfall are also expected at isolated locations in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts, as well as in the higher reaches of Chamba, Kangra, and Kullu districts on Friday, Saturday, and Monday.

Light to moderate snowfall is likely in Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur and the higher reaches of Kangra, Chamba, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Sirmaur and Kullu districts from Thursday midnight till Friday afternoon, it said.

A few spells of light snowfall with one or two moderate spells are also likely over tourist destinations of Kufri, Narkanda, Manali, Solang Valley, Dalhousie, Sissu and Shimla and adjoining areas on Thursday, it added.