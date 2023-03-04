Delhi-NCR grapples with H3N2 virus; children, senior citizens most vulnerable. Check symptoms, treatment2 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 12:00 PM IST
- Influenza A subtype H3N2 is responsible for large cases of fever and breathlessness in Delhi and its adjoining cities
- The Indian Medical Association has asked medical practitioners to stop prescribing antibiotics for the H3N2 flu treatment.
Delhi-NCR residents are reeling from prolonged fever and cough, breathing problems off late. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)'s latest report, the residents are not suffering from any casual fever but it is a virus that has gripped the larger population.
