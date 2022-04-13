Delhi-NCR, Gujarat see surge in Covid-19 cases

The positivity rate in the national capital has jumped to 2.7% this week during the festive season. Whereas, Gurugram on Tuesday reported 129 fresh new Covid cases--crossing 100 cases in a single day after over a month. The positivity rate in the city stands at 8.5%. Ghaziabad and Noida have also seen a spurt in Covid-19 cases in the past week. Three students enrolled at two private schools in Ghaziabad have tested positive for coronavirus, while 16 cases including three among teachers were reported from a school in Noida last week.