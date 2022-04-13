Delhi-NCR, Gujarat see surge in Covid-19 cases

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Covid-19: The positivity rate in the national capital has jumped to 2.7% this week during the festive season. Whereas, Gurugram on Tuesday reported 129 fresh new Covid cases--crossing 100 cases in a single day after over a month
A gradual uptick is seen in Covid-19 cases in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, and Gujarat as per the daily health bulletin's data of the respective cities and the state. In the past seven days, there has been a rise in average daily Covid-19 cases as countrywide numbers have dipped.
The positivity rate in the national capital has jumped to 2.7% this week during the festive season. Whereas, Gurugram on Tuesday reported 129 fresh new Covid cases--crossing 100 cases in a single day after over a month. The positivity rate in the city stands at 8.5%. Ghaziabad and Noida have also seen a spurt in Covid-19 cases in the past week. Three students enrolled at two private schools in Ghaziabad have tested positive for coronavirus, while 16 cases including three among teachers were reported from a school in Noida last week.
One of the schools, located in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram, has announced three days closure while the school in Noida has moved to an online mode of classes for a week in a bid to break the chain of infection.
Ghaziabad Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bhavtosh Shankhdhar said that of the three students, two are from one school and of these two, one lives in Noida.
Meanwhile, India saw a single-day rise of 1,088 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday. The country's active Covid cases have dipped to 10,870, according to the Union Health Ministry data.