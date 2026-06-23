Delhi-NCR hit by massive dust storm, orange alert sounded

The weather in the Delhi-NCR region took a sudden turn on Tuesday afternoon as a dust storm accompanied by strong winds swept across the area, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an orange alert.
The weather agency has predicted heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms across various parts of Delhi-NCR between 3 pm and 4:30 pm.
"Dust storm followed by a thunderstorm with light rainfall and lightning, accompanied by gusty winds of 50-80 km/h, is very likely to occur across Delhi and NCR, including Meham, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Matanhail, Jhajjar, Farrukhnagar, Kosli, Sohna, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad and Hodal (Haryana); Bagpat, Khekra, Pilakhua, Sikandrabad, Nandgaon and Barsana (Uttar Pradesh); and Bhiwadi, Tijara, Alwar, Nagar, Deeg, Laxmangarh and Nadbai (Rajasthan) during the next two hours," the IMD said.