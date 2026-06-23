Subscribe

Delhi-NCR hit by massive dust storm, orange alert sounded

The weather agency has predicted heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms across various parts of Delhi-NCR between 3 pm and 4:30 pm.

Kanishka Singharia
Updated23 Jun 2026, 03:04 PM IST
Advertisement
Dust storm hits Gurgaon, Delhi. (Representative image)
Dust storm hits Gurgaon, Delhi. (Representative image)
AI Quick Read

The weather in the Delhi-NCR region took a sudden turn on Tuesday afternoon as a dust storm accompanied by strong winds swept across the area, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an orange alert.

The weather agency has predicted heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms across various parts of Delhi-NCR between 3 pm and 4:30 pm.

Advertisement

"Dust storm followed by a thunderstorm with light rainfall and lightning, accompanied by gusty winds of 50-80 km/h, is very likely to occur across Delhi and NCR, including Meham, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Matanhail, Jhajjar, Farrukhnagar, Kosli, Sohna, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad and Hodal (Haryana); Bagpat, Khekra, Pilakhua, Sikandrabad, Nandgaon and Barsana (Uttar Pradesh); and Bhiwadi, Tijara, Alwar, Nagar, Deeg, Laxmangarh and Nadbai (Rajasthan) during the next two hours," the IMD said.

About the Author

Kanishka Singharia

Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsIndiaDelhi-NCR hit by massive dust storm, orange alert sounded
Advertisement
Read Next Story