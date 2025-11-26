Delhi-NCR lifts GRAP Stage 3: What residents can access again, and what’s still off-limits?

The Commission for Air Quality Management on Wednesday revoked the restrictions under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR and directed to intensify the curbs under the first and second stage of GRAP in the capital and its surrounding areas.

Curbs under GRAP 3 prohibited all inter-state buses from NCR (except electric vehicles, CNG vehicles and BS-VI diesel buses) from entering Delhi, with schools operating in hybrid mode for classes up to Standard 5, among other measures.

Here's what changes under GRAP I and GRAP II:

Restrictions under GRAP I GRAP Stage 1 mandates the following measures in Delhi:

Thorough checks on polluting vehicles, better traffic management, and emission controls in industries, power plants, and brick kilns. 2. Ban on open waste burning, limit diesel generator use, and ban the use of coal or firewood in eateries.

3. Public transport remains open, with public urged to use it more instead of individual cars.

GRAP Stage II includes measures such as mechanised road sweeping, the use of anti-smog guns, daily water sprinkling among others to tackle the pollution.

Restrictions under GRAP II Here are the restrictions which fall under GRAP Stage 2:

1. Ban on the use of coal and firewood in Delhi, including the use of tandoors at restaurants and hotels.

2. Using diesel generator sets is not permitted except for emergency and essential services under GRAP II.

3. All construction and demolition sites and industrial units with specific closure orders against them are also not allowed to resume operations

Delhi AQI today Air quality in Delhi and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) continued to remain at worrying levels on Wednesday, with the AQI at 9 am hovering at 371, in the "very poor" category, down from 420 at the same time on Tuesday, as per air quality tracker aqi.in.