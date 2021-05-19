Subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi, NCR likely to witness moderate rainfall, strong winds today

Delhi, NCR likely to witness moderate rainfall, strong winds today

Premium
Rain soaked Connaught Place in Delhi on Wednesday, May 19. (ANI)
1 min read . 08:43 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The fresh rain in the capital has pulled down the mercury with the maximum temperature settling at 30.8 degrees Celsius
  • Delhi NCR might witness moderate intensity rain with winds of about 60 kmph

The national capital Delhi on Tuesday night received light rainfall under the impact of cyclone Tauktae which has now moved north-northeastwards across Rajasthan to west Uttar Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

However, the weather department has warned of squalls in the NCR region on Wednesday.

The fresh rain in the capital has pulled down the mercury with the maximum temperature settling at 30.8 degrees Celsius, nine notches below the season's average.

Yesterday, the IMD had said that several districts of north India might receive light to very heavy rainfall between 19 May and 20 May because of the remnant of the cyclone Tauktae.

The IMD said Delhi NCR might witness moderate intensity rain with winds of about 60 kmph and heavy showers at isolated places on Wednesday.

The IMD has issued an orange colour-coded warning for Wednesday for the NCR region with a forecast of rains and squally winds of 50-60 km per hour. It has predicted thunderstorms with rain for Thursday.

Orange is for weather conditions that can impact significantly.

Meanwhile, the light rain improved Delhi's air quality to the 'satisfactory' category on Tuesday, the first time since September last year, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

The city recorded a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 93 on Tuesday.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe, while an AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.

