Mother Dairy is going to hike milk prices by ₹2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday in view of rising procurement prices, fuel and other costs, the company said today. The other two biggest milk providers Amul and Parag Milk Foods had also increased milk prices by ₹2 per litre each a few days back.

Mother Dairy Milk is sold in over 100 cities of India, and the company intends to raise prices in other regions in the coming days.

"In view of the rising procurement prices (amount paid to farmers), fuel costs and costs of packaging material, Mother Dairy is compelled to raise its liquid milk prices by ₹2/litre in Delhi NCR with effect from March 6, 2022," the company said on Saturday.

Mother Dairy increases the price of milk by ₹2. The prices will come into effect from tomorrow (March 6, 2022) pic.twitter.com/tuUy4u1Y6N — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2022

The revised milk prices are:

Full cream milk: ₹59 per litre from Sunday, earlier ₹57 per litre

Toned milk: ₹49 per litre, earlier ₹43 per litre

Cow milk: ₹51 per litre, earlier ₹49 per litre

Bulk vended milk (token milk): ₹46 per litre, earlier ₹44 per litre

Reasons for raising milk prices:

Mother Dairy has already increased milk prices by ₹2 per litre in Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

"The company has been experiencing a surge in varied input costs which have increased multifold," it said. The procurement prices (amount paid to farmers) have alone firmed up by about 8-9 per cent since July 2021. The other costs have also gone up, the company said.

Mother Dairy said the surge in farm prices is only being partially passed on to the consumers, with an effective revision of only 4 per cent, which is lower than the increase witnessed in the farm prices and overall food inflation, thereby securing the interests of both the stakeholders.

Amul hikes milk prices by ₹2 per litre:

Dairy product maker AMUL had increased the price of milk by ₹2 per litre on February 28. The increase of ₹2 per litre translates into a 4 per cent rise in MRPs, which is much lower than the average food inflation, the GCMMF said.

After this, Amul Gold milk will be priced at ₹30 per 500 ml, Amul Taza will be priced at ₹24 per 500 ml, and Amul Shakti will cost ₹27 per 500 ml. With the ₹2 hike, full cream milk in Ahmedabad, Delhi NCR, Kolkata and Mumbai metro markets will be ₹60 per litre, while toned milk will be ₹48 per litre in Ahmedabad, and ₹50 per litre in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Kolkata.

