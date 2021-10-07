Delhi-NCR, Mumbai lead office space absorption in September quarter: JLL

“Taking cues from 2020, the last quarter of the year is expected to witness increased momentum in the office space. However, net office absorption across seven major cities in 2021 is unlikely to touch net absorption recorded in the previous year (25.6 million sq ft) with about 15 million sq ft being recorded in the first three quarters of 2021. IT/ITeS occupiers continue to drive leasing and form a majority proportion of demand. With the unlocking of economy, several IT firms are keen to bringing back their employees to the workplace," said Dr. Samantak Das, chief economist and head research and REIS, India, JLL.