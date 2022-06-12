As per the report, Bengaluru city has 26,030 stuck/delayed units worth ₹28,072 crore. Hyderabad has 11,450 stuck/delayed units worth ₹11,310 crore. In Chennai, Anarock said that 5,190 units worth ₹3,731 crore are currently stuck or significantly delayed. Pune had 44,250 units worth about ₹27,533 crore. And, Kolkata has 23,540 stuck/delayed units worth over ₹11,847 crore.

