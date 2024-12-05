Delhi-NCR pollution: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Thursday revoked measures under stage 3 and 4 of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The development came hours after Supreme Court allowed CAQM to relax the stringent GRAP-4 curbs to stage 2 to deal with air pollution in the national capital region in view of improvement in the AQI levels.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih suggested the CAQM to include some additional measures of GRAP-3 in stage-2 curbs.

The top court noted the AQI level in NCR did not cross 300 in the last four days.

“The Hon’ble Supreme Court in its hearing on date, based on the air quality data placed before the Hon’ble Supreme Court, inter-alia observed and permitted CAQM to revoke Stage-IV but not to go below Stage-II of GRAP for the present. The Sub-Committee, accordingly, has decided to revoke Stage-IV and Stage-III of GRAP in the entire NCR, with immediate effect. GRAP Stages II and I to however remain in-force in the entire NCR,” said CAQM in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Delhiites breathed cleaner air for the second consecutive day on Thursday as the AQI was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 165.

As a result, several restrictions imposed under Stage 4, including a ban on the entry of diesel-run medium and heavy vehicles (BS-IV or below) registered in Delhi -- except those carrying essential goods -- have been lifted.

Restrictions under GRAP-2 Under Stage 2 of the GRAP, restrictions such as a ban on the use of coal and firewood, including tandoors at hotels, restaurants and open eateries, as well as the use of diesel generator sets — except for emergency and essential services — remain in force in the National Capital Region (NCR).

AQI levels AQI levels between 0 and 50 as "good", between 51 and 100 as "satisfactory", between 101 and 200 as "moderate", between 201 and 300 as "poor", between 301 and 400 as "very poor", and above 400 as "severe".

The air quality in the national capital began deteriorating on October 30, when it entered the "very poor" category. Over the next 15 days, the AQI consistently remained in the "very poor" range, with readings of above 300.