Amid a dip in pollution levels in Delhi-NCR, the Centre's panel on air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), on Tuesday revoked Stage IV curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The decision comes after Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) improved to 369 or ‘Very Poor’ at 4 pm on December 24, down from a peak of 401 or ‘Severe’ recorded on December 16.

GRAP Stage IV curbs include a ban on all construction activities, entry of non-essential polluting trucks into Delhi, and mandatory shifting of classes, except those for 10 and 12, to hybrid mode.

Non-essential diesel trucks are prohibited from entering Delhi while Delhi-registered BS-IV and older diesel-run heavy goods vehicles are banned, except for essential services.

In line with the Supreme Court's directives, Stage IV measures were initially invoked when AQI levels breached the 400 mark on December 16.

The air quality situation is expected to improve further, owing to favourable meteorological conditions, according to forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).

The CAQM said the curbs prescribed under stages I, II and III would remain in force.

"Actions under Stage I, II, and III of the revised GRAP shall remain invoked and be implemented, monitored, and reviewed by all the agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further," the commission said in its order.

Under Stage III, classes up to 5 are required to shift to hybrid mode. Parents and students have the option to choose online education, wherever available.

The use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars (four-wheelers) is restricted in Delhi and nearby NCR districts. Persons with disabilities are exempt from this rule.

Stage III also bans non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles of BS-IV or older standards in Delhi.