Delhi-NCR sees fresh curbs as air pollution hits 'severe' levels, 50% staff ordered to work from home
Delhi-NCR sees fresh curbs as air pollution hits 'severe' levels, 50% staff ordered to work from home

In the wake of severe air pollution in Delhi, the centre panel for air quality management, implemented fourth stage of GRAP 4 in Delhi-NCR on Sunday

Delhi pollution: As AQI remained in 'severe' category, CAQM implemented fourth stage of GRAP on Sunday. (PTI)Premium
Delhi pollution: As AQI remained in 'severe' category, CAQM implemented fourth stage of GRAP on Sunday. (PTI)

Delhi-NCR pollution: The fourth phase of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)was implemented in the national capital on Sunday. Nearly 50% of the government staff has been ordered to work from home, reported PTI.

For the strict implementation of GRAP-4, the entry of all polluting trucks, and commercial four-wheelers was banned in Delhi on Sunday. Only CNG, electric, and BS VI vehicles from other states are allowed to operate.

Also Read: Only CNG, EV, BS VI compliant cars allowed in Delhi as air quality worsens

GRAP is a pollution control plan implemented in Delhi to curb air pollution. Under this plan, a set of emergency measures are implemented by the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & Adjoining Areas (CAQM) in different phases. On Sunday, the center asked Delhi, NCR states to implement stricter curbs under the final stage of GRAP as air quality worsens in the region.

Also Read: Shashi Tharoor's social media post on Delhi air pollution is full of puns: 'Haze Khas', 'Chandni Choke'

Several other measures are also taken under GRAP stage 4 to curb air pollution. Generally, the plan is activated at least three days before the Air Quality Index crosses the 450 level in the national capital. However, the decision to implement GRAP 4 was delayed this time. The CAQM, on Sunday, asked Delhi and NCR states to implement all emergency measures, including work-from-home directives for government staff.

Also Read: Air quality reaches fatal levels, several areas wake up with AQI above 400

Other than the ban on entry of BS-4 vehicles, all medium and heavy goods vehicles engaged in non-essential services were also banned in the capital, reported PTI citing the latest Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) order

On Thursday, the pollution control body ordered a ban on non-essential construction work and specific categories of polluting vehicles.

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal announces closure of schools as AQI worsens

As children are most vulnerable to face the side effects of pollution, the Delhi government also announced the closure of all primary schools for two days.

The city's air quality index worsened from 415 at 4 pm on Saturday to 463 at 3 pm on Sunday, due to unfavourable meteorological conditions and a spike in stubble-burning incidents in neighbouring states. Other than Delhi, states like Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh are also facing a drastic deterioration of air quality.

Updated: 05 Nov 2023, 07:01 PM IST
