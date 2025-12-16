Delhi-NCR pollution: Union minister orders strict action, field inspections, hotspot identification

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, on Tuesday, December 16, chaired a high-level meeting to review the action plans for rising pollution in Gurugram and Faridabad. In his second meeting to review action plan against pollution, the Union minister instructed the authorities to identify pollution hotspots, conduct field inspections and understand the underlying causes of the problem.

Expressing concern over pollution levels in the cities and issues such as legacy waste and traffic congestion, Bhupender Yadav directed officers to undertake extensive field inspections and ensure visible and measurable outcomes in eliminating pollution sources.

The minister also “emphasized the need to identify pollution hotspots, understand the underlying causes, and implement targeted corrective measures. He also directed that month-wise action taken reports be submitted by the concerned officers for review at the Ministerial level.”

A press release by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said the minister “further instructed the Municipal Commissioners of both cities to prepare integrated action plans to address the long-pending issue of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW)/Legacy waste, and to expedite end-to-end paving of roads to curb road dust.”

“He directed authorities to identify and take action against unregistered and deregistered vehicles plying on roads….he suggested that urban cleanliness campaigns be undertaken in mission mode by forming urban teams through convergence with Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and public representatives. The Minister called for the adoption of technological solutions, capacity building of safai karamcharis, and strengthening of public behavioural change initiatives to encourage mass participation, particularly among youth. He stressed that IEC activities should be tailored to specific target groups, with awareness of relevant laws and rules.”

The minister also stressed the need to enhance greening of open spaces in Gurugram and Faridabad.

“He also instructed authorities to identify traffic congestion hotspots and implement easily executable short-term measures to reduce vehicular emissions, including removal of unnecessary police barricading, elimination of illegal parking, and provision of structured parking facilities.”