Delhi-NCR: Rain, BRICS VVIP rehearsals trigger traffic snarls from Lutyens’ Delhi to Gurugram: Check advisory

Parts of the Delhi-NCR region remained waterlogged following heavy rain from Saturday morning, disrupting traffic on major roads and highways. Airlines also issued travel advisories for passengers travelling from Indira Gandhi International Airport today.

Flight advisory issued Indigo posted on X, “Bad weather is currently affecting #Delhi, leading to possible delays in flight operations. Our teams are closely monitoring the situation, if you're travelling today, we recommend checking your flight status on our website via https://goindigo.in/check-flight-status.html or app before leaving for the airport. Please also allow for additional travel time, as road conditions may be slower than usual. We appreciate your continued patience and understanding. Your comfort and safety remain our top priority.”

Several areas were waterlogged, causing significant traffic disruptions, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had further forecast heavy rain and strong winds in the national capital.

Different parts of the city witnessed intermittent showers since Saturday morning following the weather forecast.

The nonstop rainfall has left roads and residential areas waterlogged.

Traffic congestion was further aggravated by a motorcade rehearsal ahead of the upcoming BRICS Summit, which is scheduled to take place on September 12 and 13, 2026.

Tackling waterlogged roads with VIP movement in the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police and Gurugram Police have reportedly diverted traffic along several key routes. Advisories have also been issued to commuters.

NH 48 and Gurugram-Delhi lane Heavy waterlogging near Shiv Murti is being reported. According to a report by India.com, the flooded road has caused major congestion on the Gurugram-Delhi lane. The Gurugram Traffic Police has advised motorists to take a U-turn at IFFCO Chowk and use MG Road or the Aya Nagar border to enter Delhi. Passengers travelling to the airport have also been advised to opt for alternate routes.

Dwarka Expressway The Delhi Traffic Police reported waterlogging on Road No. 210 from Rotary Chowk towards DJB Chowk and Omaxe. Commuters have been advised to avoid the affected stretch and use Road No. 224.

Water has also accumulated at the lower underpasses on the Dwarka Expressway.

Indira Gandhi International Airport Several areas around Indira Gandhi International Airport have also been affected by heavy rain, including Terminal 3, the forecourt and the underpass connecting Mahipalpur, Mehrauli and Vasant Kunj.

On Friday, flights were diverted to Jaipur and Lucknow due to the weather conditions.

Passengers heading towards the airport have been advised to use the Airport Express Line.

Mathura Road, Malviya Nagar Meanwhile, a large fallen tree has reportedly blocked the traffic near Apollo Hospital on Mathura Road. The traffic police were said to be working to clear the road by removing the tree. However, traffic movement is expected to be heavy on the road.

Commuters have also been advised to use MB Road as another tree has reportedly fallen near Malviya Nagar Metro station and Badarpur.