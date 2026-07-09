Delhi-NCR rain havoc: 7-year-old drowns in flooded plot, road collapses, car falls into excavation

Incessant monsoon rain battered parts of the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) on Thursday, triggering massive waterlogging, traffic congestion, residential building collapses, multiple deaths and even the collapse of a road that sent a parked car and scooter plunging into a pit. An orange alert was issued for several NCR areas, including Ghaziabad, Noida, Meerut and Gurugram.

Advertisement

In one of the most tragic rain-related incidents, a seven-year-old boy drowned in a waterlogged vacant plot in Delhi's Samaypur Badli.

Police said the vacant plot had filled with rainwater after two days of continuous rainfall. The child reportedly entered the flooded area, wandered into a deeper section and drowned.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What tragic incidents occurred in Delhi-NCR due to heavy rain? ⌵ In Delhi-NCR, heavy monsoon rain led to multiple tragedies, including the drowning of a seven-year-old boy in a flooded plot and the collapse of residential buildings, resulting in fatalities. 2 Why is waterlogging a recurring issue in Gurugram? ⌵ Waterlogging is a recurring issue in Gurugram due to inadequate civic infrastructure and a lack of effective year-round drainage planning, as highlighted in a LocalCircles survey. 3 How did continuous rainfall affect roads and vehicles in Ghaziabad? ⌵ Continuous rainfall caused a section of road in Ghaziabad to cave in, damaging parked vehicles. The collapse was attributed to inadequate safety measures during construction. 4 Should residents of Delhi-NCR prepare for flooding during monsoon season? ⌵ Yes, residents should prepare for flooding during the monsoon season due to the area's historical vulnerability to heavy rains and resulting waterlogging. 5 What steps have been taken to address the traffic chaos caused by waterlogging in Gurugram? ⌵ Authorities have deployed teams from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram to clear waterlogged roads and manage traffic in response to the chaos caused by recent heavy rains.

The family grew concerned after his younger brother returned home but Rehan did not. When he failed to return after a long time, relatives began searching for him and alerted the police.

"My son had gone out in the morning to attend nature's call. When he did not come back for a long time, we informed our relatives and started searching for him," the mother told news agency PTI.

She said the family later found Rehan's bottle on the stone boundary of the flooded plot.

Advertisement

"When we saw the bottle lying on the stone fence, we feared something was wrong. My brother-in-law and other family members searched the water. The plot was filled with rainwater, and my son was found inside a pit in the plot. If it were not filled with water, my son would have been alive today," the grieving mother said.

Road caves in, vehicles damaged in Ghaziabad In another incident, a section of road in Vasundhara Sector 13 in Ghaziabad caved in beside an under-construction basement, sending a parked car and scooter into the pit. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Ajay Agrawal, whose vehicles were damaged in the incident, said they had been parked outside his residence, where he lives with his brother, Pushkar Singh, a retired superintendent engineer with the Awas Vikas Parishad.

Advertisement

Agrawal alleged that a builder had excavated a nearly 20-foot-deep basement without putting adequate safety measures in place. He claimed that continuous rainfall caused a section of the road to collapse into the excavation at around 8 am, dragging the parked vehicles with it.

Advertisement

He said the builder later arranged for a crane to retrieve the vehicles. Agrawal added that he has lodged a complaint at the Indirapuram police station, seeking action against the builder, improved safety measures at the construction site and compensation for the damage to his vehicles.

Waterlogging disrupts movement in Noida Heavy rain also caused severe waterlogging in several parts of Noida, including Sectors 16, 33, and 12. Knee-deep water was reported in some areas, making it difficult for pedestrians and two-wheeler riders to move around.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the residential building collapse in Rohini rose to three. A building was collapsed in Delhi's Rohini on Wednesday afternoon, trapping eight people beneath the debris.

While the downpour brought widespread disruption, it also provided relief from the heat and significantly improved Delhi's air quality. The rainfall helped the national capital record its cleanest air since September 2023, with some parts of the city receiving more than 160 mm of rain.

Advertisement

(With inputs from news agencies)

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Delhi-NCR rain havoc: 7-year-old drowns in flooded plot, road collapses, car falls into excavation