Delhi-NCR rains: Are schools closed today? Check traffic advisory amid IMD's yellow alert, overflowing Yamuna

Delhi-NCR rains: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for heavy rains in Delhi for September 3, Wednesday, a day after rains caused waterlogging across several parts of the capital city. Due to overflowing Yamina, several low-lying areas were inundated as water entered houses of Delhi residents.

IMD predicted, “Generally cloudy sky. One or two spells of very light to light rain/thundershowers at many places with possibility of moderate rain at isolated places” for September 2.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle 1 to 2 degrees Celsius below normal around 32 and 34 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature over Delhi is expected to settle 2 to 4 degrees Celsius below normal around 22 to 24 degrees Celsius.

Several places across Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad witnessed severe waterlogging as commuters struggled to move out of knee-deep waters on September 2.

“Delhi Regional Meteorological Centre issued a nowcast warning at 5:00 AM warning against precipitation in the next two howrs. In a post on X, the weather agency stated, ”Light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at….isolated places of Delhi ( Kanjhawala, Mundaka), NCR ( Bahadurgarh)", besides other neighbouring regions.

According to IMD, Delhi's primary weather station Safdarjung recorded 20 mm rainfall in 12-hour period on Tuesday, from 8: 30 AM to 8:30 PM.

The current abysmal condition and expectation of more rains prompted authorities to announce closure of all schools in Noida. Government and private schools in Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed today, September 3, as per order dated September 2.

Government and private schools in Ghaziabad will remain closed on September 3 amid expectation of heavy rains, as per the order of the District Magistrate dated September 2.

Delhi traffic advisory Delhi Traffic Police in a post on X stated, “Due to rising water levels in Yamuna, Old Iron Bridge will remain closed for traffic & public movement w.e.f. 02.09.2025, 04:00 PM till further orders.”

The advisory issued on September 2, alerted commuters about traffic diversion at Hanuman Setu, Raja Ram Kohli Marg and Geeta Colony Road. It advised motorists to avoid Old Iron Bridge and adjoining stretches and to use public transport amid heavy rains.

