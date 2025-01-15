On Wednesday evening, the national capital witnessed light rain after thick fog blanketed the Delhi-NCR, reducing visibility and disrupting more than 100 flights and 26 trains. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The rains cleared the air and reduced the dense fog, which engulfed the region throughout the day.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall on January 15 and 16 in Delhi NCR, expecting it would lead to improve the air quality.

However, the met department also forecast that dense fog in the national capital on 16 January that may lead to poor visibility and disrupt air, rail and road services. It advised people to exercise caution while travelling or driving during foggy weather conditions.

According to the details, the minimum and maximum temperature in the national capital will hover around 10 degrees Celsius and 17 degrees Celsius, respectively on Thursday, while the chill is expected to increase on Friday.

People share rains-related videos:

GRAP Stage IV curbs returns: Amid a sharp spike in air pollution, the AQI soared from 275 on Tuesday to 396 at 6 p.m. on Wednesday as calm winds, low temperatures, and foggy conditions allowed pollutants to accumulate, GRAP Stage IV curbs returned to the Delhi-NCR on Wednesday.

Over the weekend, the Commission for Air Quality Management revoked some of the GRAP restrictions as air quality improved amid rainfall in Delhi.

According to the details, GRAP Stage IV curbs are typically imposed when the air quality hits the 'severe plus' mark with AQI above 450. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board at 4:00 pm placed Delhi and Ghaziabad well into the "very poor" category.

Meanwhile, Greater Noida and Gurugram reported an AQI in the “poor" segment in the past 24 hours. The India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology predicted that AQI may breach the 400 mark soon.

