Delhi-NCR rains: Fresh showers pound parts of national capital; IMD predicts light rain till July 27 | Watch

Delhi-NCR residents woke up to fresh spells of rain on Tuesday morning, bringing respite from intense heat. The national capital recorded a temperature of 26.2 degrees Celsius at 11:30 AM with 100 per cent humidity. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and lightning for Delhi-NCR on 22 July.

As the Monsoon Session of Parliament marks Day 2, several MP's en-route to Parliament were spotted carrying umbrellas to shield themselves from heavy rainfall.

In the latest weather bulletin, IMD stated, “Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorm/lightning is likely to occur over Delhi on 22 and 23 July 2025, and light rain is likely thereafter.”

Maximum and minimum temperature On Tuesday, the minimum temperature will be below normal up to 2 to 4°C and the maximum temperature will be below normal up to 1 to 2°C, IMD said.

Over the coming seven days, the minimum temperature will be around 36 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature will be around 23 degrees Celsius.

The Regional Meteorological Centre issued a nowcast warning at 10:40 AM predicting, “Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning (30-40 Km/h gusty winds) is very likely to occur throughout Delhi and NCR… during the next 2 hours.”

Delhi rains prompted the Opposition to postpone a planned protest. The agitation was scheduled to take place at the Makar Dwar of the Parliament building under the banner of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign, causing inconvenience to commuters, waterlogging, and traffic snarls.