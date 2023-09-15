Delhi rain updates: Parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) including Noida woke up to rain with gusty winds on Friday morning i.e. on 15 September. Areas like MG Road in Haryana's Gurugram, Connaught Place, parts of South West Delhi, including Vasant Vihar, Munirka, and RK Puram also experienced light rainfall in the early hours today. As per IMD, gusty wind and rain spell will decrease gradually after 9.30 am. Also Read: Weather update: IMD issues yellow alert in Mumbai till 18 September. Check forecast for THESE states today As per PTI report, waterlogging was witnessed in several parts of the national capital. The weather department has forecast generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rainfall in Delhi over the next five days.

In a post on X, IMD wrote, “Delhi-NCR most likely to experience gusty wind of speed 50-70 kmph and moderate rain with few occasional intense spell due to approaching clouds from NW Uttar Pradesh till around 09:30 of today thereafter gusty wind and rain spell will decrease gradually. Be updated and stay safe"

The weather department also added that impact is expected due to the rains over Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas.

It said that traffic congestion and slippery roads due to heavy rain spell and water logging is expected. For the citizens, the weather department has asked to follow traffic advisories; stay indoors, close windows & doors and avoid travel if possible; take safe shelters; do not take shelter under trees; do not touch electric open wires and avoid standing near electric poles.