OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan likely to face light intensity rain in next 2 hrs: IMD

Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan likely to face light intensity rain in next 2 hrs: IMD

Isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is likely over west Madhya Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh during December 1 and 2. (HT_PRINT)Premium
Isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is likely over west Madhya Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh during December 1 and 2. (HT_PRINT)
 1 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2021, 08:21 PM IST Livemint

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday in its latest weather forecast said Delhi, NCR (Gurugram and Manesar) and adjoining areas are likely to witness light intensity rain/drizzle during the next 2 hours.

Listen to this article

NEW DELHI : The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday in its latest weather forecast said Delhi, NCR (Gurugram and Manesar) and adjoining areas are likely to witness light intensity rain/drizzle during the next 2 hours. 

 The weather forecaster in a tweet said Kurukshetra, Karnal, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari, Narnaul, Bawal, Nuh (Haryana) Gangoh, Baraut (UP) Bhiwari, Tizara, and Khairthal in Rajasthan are too likely to witness light rains in next two hours.

The weather department in another tweet said Narwana, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Barwala, Gohana, Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Rewari, Narnaul and Bawal and adjoining areas may also face light to moderate rain or thundershower in next two hours.

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout