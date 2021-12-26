Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan likely to face light intensity rain in next 2 hrs: IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday in its latest weather forecast said Delhi, NCR (Gurugram and Manesar) and adjoining areas are likely to witness light intensity rain/drizzle during the next 2 hours.

NEW DELHI : The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday in its latest weather forecast said Delhi, NCR (Gurugram and Manesar) and adjoining areas are likely to witness light intensity rain/drizzle during the next 2 hours.

The weather forecaster in a tweet said Kurukshetra, Karnal, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari, Narnaul, Bawal, Nuh (Haryana) Gangoh, Baraut (UP) Bhiwari, Tizara, and Khairthal in Rajasthan are too likely to witness light rains in next two hours.

The weather department in another tweet said Narwana, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Barwala, Gohana, Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Rewari, Narnaul and Bawal and adjoining areas may also face light to moderate rain or thundershower in next two hours.

