Delhi-NCR receives light rain after foggy morning. Check IMD forecast

The weather in the national capital took a turn on Wednesday afternoon as dense foggy weather in the morning gave way to light rain in parts of Delhi-NCR.

A splash of rainfall was witnessed in Central Delhi areas, including the buzzing market of Connaught Place. According to the weather office, the city will see light rain or thundershower and gusty winds towards the evening or night.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted dense fog and light rain or thundershower, accompanied by gusty winds with a speed of up to 30-40 kmph, at most places.

"A western disturbance is likely to impact the city around January 31. There are chances of light rain, so the temperature may fall slightly on January 31 or February 1," the IMD said.

A yellow alert has been issued in the national capital until February 2, warning of dense fog. Thursday is expected to bring a generally cloudy sky, moderate to dense fog, and very light rain.

The IMD's seven-day forecast predicts a minimum temperature of 7.3 degrees Celsius on January 31, dropping to 6 degrees on February 2.

A layer of dense fog enveloped the national capital on Wednesday morning hampering the flight and train operations, officials said.

Zero visibility was reported at Delhi Airport at 6.30 am as a thick layer of fog engulfed the area. The visibility remained the same till 9 am, they said.

The Delhi airport saw diversions of at least three flights on Wednesday morning due to bad weather, an official said.

Dense fog on Wednesday led to flight cancellations and delays, affecting nearly 300 flights. Travellers are advised to stay updated on weather conditions, as fog-related issues may persist in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies)

