IMD predicts thundershowers reducing to light drizzle over the weekend; heavy rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR on Sat.

Giving a respite from adverse weather conditions in the national capital, heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region on Saturday morning. Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), New Delhi has further predicted light to moderate intensity rainfall along with heavy intensity rain over some isolated places in the Delhi-NCR region.

Also Read: IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in Himachal, Uttarakhand, and THESE states till Aug 23. Check full list here Informing about the weather conditions on Saturday morning via post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), RWFC wrote, "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi ( Safdurjung Civil Lines, Patel Nagar, Budha Jayanti Park, Rajeev chauk, ITO, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, India Gate, Akshardham, Palam, Lodi Road, IGI Airport, R K Puram, Vasant Kunj, Hauzkhas, Malviyanagar, IGNOU), NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Indirapuram, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) during next 2 hours."

India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted thundershowers on Saturday which are expected to reduce to a light drizzle over the weekend, Hindustan Times reported. Meanwhile, the predominant surface wind is expected to come from West of Delhi with speeds of 12-20 kmph along with cloudy skies.

According to RWFC's 7-day forecast, the minimum temperature on Saturday is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature could go up to 35 degrees Celsius.

Air quality in Delhi's Anand Vihar area was in the very poor category on Saturday morning while the overall AQI for Delhi is expected to stay around the satisfactory mark, noted Hindustan Times.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".